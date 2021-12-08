Bhopal: Ken-Betwa project new dawn for Bundelkhand, says Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union minister Nitin Gadkari and the union cabinet for approving Ken-Betwa project, which will interlink rivers.

Chouhan said this project is a boon for Bundelkhand region and also a new dawn. He said that Chhatarpur, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Vidisha and Raisen districts of the state will benefit from the project, which will cost Rs 44,605 crore. In addition, 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW of solar power will be generated. The project will also bring prosperity to Bundelkhand, he said.

Chouhan said that Ken-Betwa link is the first national project in the country to take shape under National River Linking Project, which is an ambitious national project and dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed in the presence of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister to prepare the detailed DPR of the project.

Project benefits

The picture of the drought-prone Bundelkhand region of the state will change once the project takes shape.

Irrigation facilities will be available in 8.11 lakh-hectare area in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, which will increase agricultural production and bring prosperity.

41 lakh population of the state affected by the water crisis will get a drinking water facility.

The project will improve the ground water level.

Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Vidisha, Raisen districts to benefit.

The project will generate 103 MW of electricity, which will be fully utilised by Madhya Pradesh.

Industrialisation and investment will get a boost in Bundelkhand region if there is water supply.

Employment opportunities will be available in Bundelkhand region.

Self-reliance will come to the general public at the local level and migration of people from the area will stop.

Tourism will be boosted in Bundelkhand region.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 11:34 PM IST