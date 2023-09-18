Bhopal Ke Raja Turns 76; Fest At Pipal Chowk Since 1947

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 10-day Ganesh Utsav begins from Tuesday. Free Press brings you an account of Ganeshotsava Samitis, which have been celebrating the fest for more than 60 years.

Bhopal ke Raja, Peepal Chowk

Like India, Shri Dol Gyaras Samiti is also celebrating Amrit Mahotsava of its Ganesh Utsav. The Samiti has been installing Ganesha idol at Pipal Chowk in Old City since 1947, known as Bhopal ke Raja.

Brijbhushan Goyal, Uddhavdas Mehta and Mohanlal Simhal were among founder members of Samiti who started tradition of celebrating Ganesh Utsav. Deepak Goyal, a member of Samiti, said public celebration was not permitted during Nawab’s rule. Therefore, an idol was installed in a shop in 1947 and 1948. Since 1949, the Samiti has been celebrating the festival publicly.

Besides Ganesha, idols of Goddess Riddhi, Siddhi and Ganesha’s sons Shubh and Labh are also installed at Peepal Chowk. Unlike other samitis, which immerse the idols on Anant Chaturdashi - the tenth day of the festival, the idol at Ganesh Chowk is immersed on eighth day - Dol Gyaras. For past eight years, Samiti has been live streaming daily aarti on its Instagram page.

Ganesh Mandir, Piplani

Founded in 1957, Marathi Sanskritik Mandal in Piplani has been celebrating the festival since 1958. “This will be our 65th Ganesh Utsav,” Mukund Dattatreya Godbole, vice-president of Mandal said. Samiti installed the idol in BHEL Community Hall during first four years.

“Later, we shifted the venue to Ganesh Mandir in Piplani built on land allotted to Mandal by BHEL. “The idea was to bring Maharashtrians residing in BHEL township together,” he said. “Earlier, we used to organise Marathi plays, concerts, competitions and other programmes. Now, the younger generation is less interested in these things,” he says. Mandal has a unique tradition. Every year, one of the members of Mandal sponsors idol. “The person chooses the idol, takes it home and performs a puja. Then, Mandal members go to his house and carry the idol to the Ganesh Mandir. “Bookings have been made till 2027,” Godbole said, adding that the total number of members of samiti is 25,000.

