Bhopal: Kashmiri students seek CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s help after Kashmir administration fails to respond to their calls

Kashmiri students stuck in the city have sought help from chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan so that they can return home safely.

About 400 students who hail from Jammu and Kashmir have nowhere to go. They are enrolled in different programmes in Barkatullah University, RKDF University, AISECT and other private colleges in Bhopal.

The stranded Kashmiri students have prepared a list of 395 Kashmiri students stuck in the state capital. Citing examples of students who were brought back from Kota, they have asked CM to help them reach their homes in Kashmir.

Sanjay Dubey, the principal secretary urban development and housing, told Free Press no decision has been made yet to send the Kashmiri students off. The district borders are sealed and no movement is allowed until further notice, he added.

Zahoor Ul Haq Shah, pursuing PhD in bioscience from Barkatullah University, told Free Press that they tried to contact every person possible in Kashmir, but none responded. He sent several emails to MPs and bureaucrats in Kashmir seeking help to take them from MP, he said.

Every state government is taking steps to bring back their students stuck in different places across India but Kashmiri students have nobody to look forward to, said Shah.

There was no cooperation from the side of the landlord, who called him for not less than 15 times within a day to collect the rent amount, he added.

Many a student stayed back in Bhopal for examinations, which were scheduled in March. With the corona outbreak, situations worsened and a nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad, a student from Indrapriyadarshini College, said with lockdown, the prices of ration have gone up drastically. Since Bhopal is already a hotspot of virus, it is risky to go out and collect ration and other essentials, he said.

He lives in a rented accommodation in the capital city and has now run out of money and supplies. His parents are unable to reach out to banks to send money because of lockdown, said Ahmad.

Ashfaq Mir (24), pursuing BSc nursing from SRK University, was doing internship from LBS Hospital but left the job because of fear of viral infection. Staying away from family during the month of Ramazan is a herculean task, he said. Mir said that they are under enormous mental pressure and are drowning deep into depression.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had written a letter to home minister Amit Shah on April 20 to take care of Kashmiri students stuck in Bhopal and arrange to send them home. He cited problems faced by these students and enclosed a list of 135 Kashmiri students in Bhopal.

Kashmiri students left unattended at BU Hostel

Some 10-12 Kashmiri students are still staying in hostel of Barkatullah Univeristy with nobody to attend them. One of the students said they do not get food from the university administration. When they released the circular to vacate the hostel, lockdown was already imposed. It was easy for locals to reach their homes but they are stuck in the hostel.