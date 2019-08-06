Bhopal: Kashmir remains talk of the town

BHOPAL: The removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, became the talk of the town with Union home minister Amit Shah putting information in the Rajya Sabha about the revoking of the Article. From bureaucrats in Mantralaya to doctor, students to politicians, all were talking about Kashmir.

With Shah’s announcement, even the critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen appreciating his bold decision. People maintain that removal of Article 370 from Kashmir is the biggest decision of the NDA government.

Bureaucrats maintain that the decision of Modi government would put Kashmir back on track. They feel that violence was not part of Kashmir but terrorists organisations started gaining ground over the years. The decision would help in checking such organisations.

People, however, also felt that the decision would mark rise in violence as of now. Political analysts are also monitoring the reactions on the decision at the international level.

Congress tribal MLA Hiralal Alawa has termed the decision as fiddling with the Indian Constitution. According to Alawa, ‘if it is done then tempering with the rights given by the Constitution may also be done’.

Political analysts maintain that the impact of the decision would come in the coming time. The Central government will have to be very careful. It has to keep in mind that terror organisations, frustrated with the decision, may commit any wrong act

Very bold step by Modi, say Bhopali Kashmiris

Officials settled in Bhopal, who are either from Kashmir or had spent considerable time in Jammu and Kashmir lauded PM Narendra Modi’s decision as a ‘very bold step’ but also expressed apprehension on further developments.

Retired DGP Arun Gurtoo said that this was a very bold step but it is highly likely that it would be challenged in court. It needs to be seen that when and who will approach the court and how long the court will take to decide on this issue.

“It also needs to be seen how big leaders from across the world will react. I am sure Modi has already convinced them,” said Gurtoo. The only reason to worry is presence of forces in large numbers, he added.

“They (BJP) got mandate to do it and this was there poll promise. Article 370 might have been revoked but I think there could be law and order problem,” said SC Tripathi, who was posted in J&K. He said that people will agitate against the decision and it is natural. The government should handle it sensitively, he added.

Another official requesting not to be named said that she wants peace in heaven (J&K) no matter how it comes. Scrapping of article 370 will not be digested easily by the Kashmiris but peace and development is more important than dispute, she added.

BJP hails Modi & Shah; jubilations all across

Govt’s bold decision has given peace to Mukherjee’s soul, says party leader

The Central government’s decision to abolish Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has sent a wave of jubilation across the state. BJP leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on the historic decision of the government.

BJP leaders, remembering Jansangh leader Shyama Prasad Mukherjee said the decision has given peace to his soul. BJP leaders, as mark of celebrations, distributed sweets across the state capital.

The removal of Article 370 had been an issue since the times of Jansangh. BJP too had promised in its election manifesto about revoking Article 370. The decision of BJP-led government at the Centre has boosted the morale of its party workers at local level.

Real tribute to Mukherjee: Shivraj

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it was a dream come true that was seen by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya. Chouhan said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah is a real tribute to Mukherjee. He said the provision of two constitutions, two heads and two symbols would not work now. The decision has brought real freedom to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, he added.

Rectified mistake of Nehru: Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the mistake made by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru has been rectified. He said Jammu and Kashmir has got real freedom now and the decision match with the public aspirations. Vijayvargiya added that BJP did what it promised in its Vachan Patra.

Day will be written in golden letters: Bhargava

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said today’s day will be written in golden letters in world’s history. He said the country is proud of its Prime Minister and Union home minister. Today’s decision is a real tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and every Indian is proud of the decision.

Appreciation to PM, Home minister: Singh

BJP state president Rakesh Singh has appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the decision of the Central government. Singh said the decision would pave the way for Kashmir’s development and put a check on corruption and terrorism.