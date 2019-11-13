Bhopal: Kartarpur Sahib added in Teerath Darshan Yojana

BHOPAL: Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan has made its way into the list of pilgrimages covered under Teerath Darshan Yojana. This gesture at the behest of Chief Minister Kamal Nath came as a gift to the state’s Sikh community on occasion of 550th Prakash Utsava of Guru Nanak Dev.

Nath seems to be working on appeasing the Sikh community as attempts are underway to drag his name in the anti-Sikh riots that took place in Delhi in 1984. Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, president, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has launched a campaign in this regard.

Congress media convener Narendra Saluja said the Chief Minister is continuously taking decision in the interests of the Sikh community.

He said Nath got a developmental plan prepared of 6 religious sites of Sikh community in the state. According to Saluja, Nath got lighting arrangements done in all government buildings across the state on Guru Nanak Jayanti. He said the Sikh community had demanded to include Kartarpur Sahib in the list of pilgrimages covered under Teerath Darshan Yojana.