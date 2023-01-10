Bhopal: Karni Sena lays siege to Mahatma Gandhi Square, people in trouble

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Karni Sena have laid siege to the road to Awadhpuri that connects MP Nagar in Bhopal in the past 36 hours, causing trouble to more than one lakh commuters, official sources said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, thousands of Karni Sena members, led by their state president Jeewan Singh Sherpur, flocked to Jamboree Maidan to press for their 21-point charter of demands. Hundreds of them, along with Sherpur, observed fast at night.

On Monday, the Karni Sena decided to garland the statue of Maharana Pratap at Chetak Bridge and marched towards MP Nagar

When the police came to know of their plan, the police foiled their attempt to do that by stopping them at the Mahatma Gandhi Square in Bhopal.

The agitators have been staging a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi Marg since Monday. Consequently, hundreds of students, living in the area, are facing problems to go to school.

Similarly, the government officials, too, have their tale of woes.

District president of Karni Sena, Yogendra Singh Devda, said they were acquainted with the problems the residents were facing. They asked the police and the administration to allocate three places in the city, so that they can continue their agitation.

He said the Karni Sena demanded a place in MP Nagar, Chinar Park and one more place, but the police did not respond to their demand.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said the protesters were asked to apply for allocation of a place. But the members did not do that, he said.

SC people join hunger strike

As many as seven people are on hunger strike. Of them, two belong to the Scheduled Caste. According to Yogendra Singh, those who are on hunger strike include Jeewan Singh Sherpur, Shailendra Singh Jhala, Lalan Rajput, Bhanwar Singh and Manvendra Singh Niwari. The SC members are Vinod Sonachi and Chandar Badona.