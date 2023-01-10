Bhopal: Don't have any CD, says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): I am not having any CD, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath told the media here on Tuesday. The CD row is not stopping. Recently the leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh had given a shake in political galleries that he is possessing a ‘CD’ and he is still on his words. The statement had sparked BJP leaders and they had challenged the LoP to make it public, if he had the CD.

But earlier ex-CM Nath had stated that he is having the pen drive. On this, the special task force (STF) probing the honey trap case, has summoned the ex-CM to deposit the drive.

Now on Tuesday, the ex-CM took a u-turn and refused that he is having the pen drive or CD. He also added that when he was the CM, some of the police officials brought the CD and it was of 1.30 minutes. He had seen the video for 30 to 40 seconds and asked them to take away from his sight. He also stated that he had forgotten which officer had brought the pen drive in the laptop.