Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s tribal card will have impact on Jhabua by-poll

BHOPAL: The declaration on International Tribal Day of waving of loan taken by tribals from moneylenders will augur well for Congress in Jhabua. The announcement for by-polls on Jhabua seat may be done anytime after MP GS Damor resigning from the membership from Jhabua assembly seat.

The Jhabua by-polls are very crucial for Congress to make its government stable. The declarations made by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on International Tribal Day are going to have significant impact on these by-polls.

There are a large number of tribals in Jhabua who are in debt of moneylenders. Apart from waiving loans, tribals would be given debit cards having withdrawal limit of Rs 10,000. The government will also help in getting land and hypothecated goods of tribals free.

The declarations of Nath have made tribals happy. It was said that Congress would have tough time during Jhabua by-polls as there is already factionalism getting dominant.

Nath’s declarations have boosted the morale of Congress leaders for the by-polls. Earlier, Vikrant Bhuria, son of former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria had to face defeat from Jhabua. This time, Bhuria, his son and former MLA Zavier Meda are the contenders.

Congress leaders fear sabotage after ticket distribution as Bhuria and Meda are contenders. The declarations of Nath have made scenario in favour of Congress.

It would not be easy for the BJP to win the by-polls as it lacks a strong candidate. The move of Nath has dampened the prospects of the BJP.