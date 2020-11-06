Bhopal: Kamal Nath to hold Congress legislature party meet on November 11

The counting of the votes will end on November 10. Next day, that is on November 11, the former chief minister Kamal Nath has called the meeting of Congress Legislature Party.

The Congress party leader has openly claimed that they win all 28 seats but their internal survey is not giving more than 15 seats to the party.

At present, Congress has 87 MLAs and need 28 MLAs to touch the magic figure of 115 to form the government in the state. Sources said independent, SP and BSP MLAs are in contact with the ex-chief minister. On Wednesday, the picture will be clear and in the CLP meeting the strategy to form the government will be planned.