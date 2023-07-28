Bhopal: Kamal Nath Launches Poster For 'Narmada Sewa Maha Abhiyan', Aims To Strengthen Congress' Reach In 110 Constituencies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath has released the poster of 'Narmada Sewa Maha Abhiyan' duirng a programme organised by Narmada Sewa Sena in Bhopal on Friday. The river crosses as many as 110 assembly constituencies and the Congress leaders aim to strengthen their reach across these constituencies during the programmes organised by the Narmada Sewa Sena.

On July 26th, the Congress party had launched a non-political organisation 'Narmada Sewa Sena' to conserve the river Narmada, former chief minister Kamal Nath had made announcement about the organisation.

Narmada Back Ahead Of Polls

With this, once again river Narmada has been dragged in the assembly elections. In 2018, the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh had conducted Narmada Parikrama.

The state president of the Sena Bhupendra Gupta and the coordinator of the programme is Adipurush film fame Hanuman is Vikram Mastal.

Gupta informed that from July 31st the campaign will be going to start from Narmadapuram on July 31st.

Narmada Aartis To Be Performed By Congress’s Narmada Seva Sena

This will perhaps be the first time in the country that any political party have embark on a massive campaign to purge and conserve a major river ahead of elections.

According to sources, under the state-level apex Narmada Seva Sena campaign committee, a large number of local committees will be formed across the river’s 1077-km stretch in MP, between the river’s origin in Amarkantak (Anuppur district) and Barwani and Alirajpur districts.

Under the campaign, regular Narmada aartis and associated religious rituals will be performed by the Congress’s Narmada Seva Sena at multiple places on the banks of the river, starting from the Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram district.

The Sena will also undertake the duty of keeping all the ghats on the riverbank across the river clean. The Sena which will be associated with experts will also test the river water’s quality across stretch in MP and identify the places where the river water isn’t potable (worth drinking).

