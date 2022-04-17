Bhopal: Kamal Nath invites coordination meeting on April 20

Bhopal: PCC chief Kamal Nath has invited meeting of his core group on April 20. The meeting of Coordination Committee will also see presence of Rajya Sabha member and prominent Supreme Court lawyer Vivek Tankha.

Sources from the party say that the meeting holds significance in terms of Rajya Sabha elections besides upcoming assembly elections in 2023. Only select Congress leaders from across the state have been invited in the meeting scheduled on April 20.

One such meeting was held on April 4 but Vivek Tankha was not invited in that meeting.

It was also decided that meeting of the coordination committee will be held at least once every month.

In this meeting besides members of the coordination committee, members from manifesto committee have also been invited.

Prominent members that have been invited for the meeting include Digvijay Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, Ajay Singh, Govind Singh, Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma, NP Prajapati and others.

Sources indicate that after taking feedback from other leaders, Kamal Nath is expected to share his formula of creating coordination between the MLAs and district Congress committees. The formula needs to be worked out immediately so that by the time elections approach a well established system remains in operation, said a party leader.

The Congress office bearer said that more meetings are in the anvil as several other issues needs to be addressed. Kamal Nath wants that the party cadre should focus on elections only during election time so other issues should be addressed well in time.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 03:05 PM IST