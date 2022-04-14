Bhopal: Kamal Nath constitutes committee for 2023 assembly elections Vachan Patra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath has constituted a committee comprising of senior party leaders to have brainstorming sessions with different sections of society to draft the party’s Vachan Patra (a draft of promise to voters) for 2023 legislative assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, according to state Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja.

The party had released its Vachan Patra ahead of 2018 legislative assembly elections as well with loan waiver for farmers and unemployment allowance for unemployed youth being two major promises.

The committee headed by Rajendra Kumar Singh will hold discussions with various social organisations, social classes, political workers and civil society members, according to Saluja.

There are 19 members and seven specially invited members in the committee.

Besides Rajendra Kumar Singh the other members of the committee include Bala Bachchan who has been nominated as vice-president and convener of the committee, Sajjan Verma, Vijaylakshmi Sadho, NP Prajapati, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Mukesh Nayak, Sukhdev Panse, Omkar Markam, Tarun Bhanot, Kamleshwar Patel, Arif Masood, Phool Singh Baraiya, Syed Sajid Ali, Shobha Oza, VK Batham, Kedar Sirohi, Veerendra Khongal and Mahendra Singh.

The specially invited members are Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Vivek Tankha, Kantilal Bhuria, Ajay Singh Rahul, Arun Yadav and Meenakshi Natrajan.

