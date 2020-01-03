Bhopal: Kamal Nath Government should solve guest scholars issue, tweets Digvijaya Singh

BHOPAL: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has asked the government to look into issue of guest scholars and that it should find a solution.
On the other hand, BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang has written a letter to Priyanka Gandhi pressing guest scholars’ issue.
Moved with the death of guest scholar Sami Khare, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted that he was moved with Khare’s death adding that government should find out a solution.
On the other hand, BJP MLA and former minister Vishwas Sarang shot a letter to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reminding her of the promise made by then Congress national president Rahul Gandhi about regularizing services of guest scholars.
Amid all these developments, protest of the guest scholars reached 26th day on Friday. They celebrated the birth anniversary of first woman teacher and social reformer Savitri Bai Phule at Shahjehani Park.
Spokesperson of guest scholar association, Mansoor Ali informed that guest scholars are not getting their salaries for past six months. ‘Father of one of the protesting guest scholars, Rajesh Kada passed away on Friday. He was very distressed, as he could not get proper treatment of his father done due to lack of funds,’ said Ali.
“Most of the guest scholars who have gathered here could not devote time to their family members. Government should try to understand our problem and solve the issue soon,” said convener of association JPS Chouhan.
