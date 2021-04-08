Bhopal: Kamal Nath-Digvijaya combo looted MP, alleges Shivraj

Damoh/Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the Kamal Nath-led government has consumed all the funds meant for crop insurance and compensation to be given to farmers. Chouhan said Nath was the chief minister, but Digvijaya Singh was controlling the government from behind the scenes.

Chouhan made the statements at a meeting for the by-election in Damoh on Thursday. The Nath-Singh combo had ruined the state, Chouhan said, adding that the days of the Congress were over. The Congress leaders involved in corruption and in scrapping the welfare schemes could not do any good to anyone, he said.

He appealed to the people to vote for BJP candidate Rahul Lodhi. The party’s state unit president, VD Sharma, said Lodhi had resigned from the House for development.

Union minister Prahlad Patel, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava and other leaders were also present at the meeting. Former chief minister Uma Bharti also campaigned in Damoh in favour of Lodhi. Bharti also addressed a meeting.