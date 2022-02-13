Bhopal: Kalidas, Shikhar Samman presented to 22 artists, writers on Bharat Bhavan 40th Foundation Day

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of artistes and art lovers gathered at Bharat Bhavan on Sunday evening to attend its 40th Foundation Day function.

A five-day event began with a felicitation ceremony, exhibition and flute recital. Culture, tourism and spirituality minister Usha Thakur inaugurated the event. She felicitated litterateurs, painters, potters and theatre artistes with Rajya Shikhar Samman and Rashtriya Kalidas Samman under Alankaran Samaroh 2022 at Bahirang, an open air auditorium of Bhavan. The auditorium was decorated on the theme of Ganesh Mandir of Omkareshwar.

Rashtriya Kalidas Samman for Roopankar Arts were awarded to Jyoti Bhatt (Gujarat) for the year 2017, Ira Choudhary (New Delhi) for the year 2018, Paramjit Singh (New Delhi) for the year 2019 and Dhruv Mistry (Baroda) for the year 2020.

Rashirtiya Kalidas Samman for theatre were awarded to Anil Rastogi (Lucknow) for the year 2019 and Vaman Kendra (Mumbai) for the year 2020.

Rajya Shikhar Samman for Hindi literature was given to Shaival Satyarthi (Gwalior) for the year 2019 and Hari Joshi (Bhopal) for the year 2020. Similarly, for Urdu literature, Naeem Kausar of Bhopal was awarded for the year 2019 and Devisharan (Bhopal) for the year 2020. For Sanskrit literature, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta (Datia)†received award for the year 2019 and Prof Raas Bihari Dwivedi (Jabalpur) were awarded for the year 2020.

For classical music, Pt Prabhakar Laxman Gohdkar (Gwalior) was awarded for the year 2019 and Pt Sajjanlal Brahmabhatt (Bhopal) for the year 2020. For Roopankar arts, Devi Lal Patidar (Bhopal) was given the samman for the year 2019 and Manish Pushkale (New Delhi) for the year 2020. For theatre, Vaishali Gupta (Bhopal) was awarded for the year 2019 and K.G. Trivedi for (Bhopal) for the year 2020.

For Tribal and Folk Arts, Agnesh Kerkatta (Bhopal) was given the award for the year 2019 and Purnima Chaturvedi for the year 2020. Similarly, Rajya Shikhar Samman for the rare instrument was given to Babulal Bhola (Sagar) for the year 2019 and Varsha Agarwal (Ujjain) for the year 2020.

Jyoti Bhatt and Dhruv Mistry could not attend the ceremony and their nominees accepted the award on their behalf.

Besides, an exhibition of† the art works of the awardees was inagurated. The awardees include Jyoti Bhatt (Gujarat), Dhruv Mistri (Baroda), Devilal Patidar (Bhopal), Manish Pushkale, Ira Chaudhary and Paramjeet Singh (all from Delhi). Artistes from Swarr Venu Gurukul, Indore, presented† flute recital under the direction of Santosh Sant. They presented raag Pahadi and Bhopali, which delighted the audience who were present in huge numbers.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 11:37 PM IST