Bhopal: Kabir's Couplets Presented In Malwi At State Museum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sunderlal Malviya and his troupe from Ujjain presented 15th century saint-poet Kabir's couplets in Malwi dialect, which enchanted the audience at State Museum in the city on Saturday evening. He presented 10 Kabir songs, which enthralled the audience.

He was accompanied by his son, Kabir (23), daughters Ragini (30), Jayaiti (21) and grandson Veeransh (4) on vocals, Yashvant Bagoriya on flute, Kamal Shivale on tabla and Satish Mantkere on dholak. It was part of an event organised by Dr VS Wakankar Archaeological Research Institute under Directorate of Archaeological Archives.

An exhibition on glimpse of rock art painting in India and an exhibition based on archaeological work executed by the institute at State Museum were organised. A dialogue series was also conducted in which volunteers working in the field of archeology from Ratlam, Singrauli, Ujjain participated.

Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Bhopal Circle, Manoj Kumar Kurmi highlighted the importance of heritage sites and the need to connect with them to understand their antiquity. Commissioner of Directorate, Archaeological Archives and Museum, MP, Urmila Shukla highlighted the importance of volunteers, ancient Indian civilization, culture, archaeology and museums of the state for the development of humans.

Narendra Singh Pawar from Ratlam, discussed the conservation of archaeological wealth scattered in Ratlam and Ujjain region. Gajendra Singh, chief executive officer from Singrauli spoke on stepwells and water management of Devgarh.

He also shared information about rock paintings and rock carved caves and other monuments in Singrauli. Sunil Nayak, Assistant Registrar, Barkatullah University, Bhopal threw light on the archaeological heritage of Sagar district especially Rehli area.