Bhopal: Junior dribblers set ground ablaze in junior boys hockey national championship

Bhopal: Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur, Namdhari XI, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Sai Academy and HIM Academy won their respective matches on the fifth day of Junior Boys Inter-Academy National Hockey Championship-2021, being held in the state capital.

In the opening match, Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur defeated Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy 4-1. Dilbar Barla scored 2 goals for the winning team.

In the second match, Namdhari XI defeated RV Academy of Hockey 9-2. Namdhari scored 1 goal in the first quarter, two each in the second and third quarter and 4 goals in the fourth quarter. Mokhram scored a glut for Namdhari, which was the second five-goal-game in two consecutive days at the league matches.

During the third match of the day, Raja Karan Hockey Academy defeated Mumbai School Sports Association 7-0 in a one-sided match.

In the fourth match, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy 9-1. Surprisingly, the first goal of the match was scored by Mata Sahib. But, Roundglass Punjab did not give any chance post the opposition’s first hit and made a flurry of goals.

In the fifth match of the day, Sai Academy Kolkata defeated Markandeshwar Hockey Academy 6-1. The latter could score only one hit in the last quarter. In the sixth match of the day, HIM Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI 3-0.

League matches conclude today

The series of league matches will conclude on Saturday with Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy going against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy at 3.30 pm.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 09:17 PM IST