Bhopal: Junior doctors resume work after assurance from state medical education minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior doctors resumed normal duty after calling off their strike on Tuesday. In late night development, Junior Doctors’ Association officer bearers met Medical Education Vishwas Sarang and called off strike.

They were running parallel OPD as mark of protest till April 12 and they had plan to suspend work. But at last moment, minister called JUDA delegation and assured to fulfill their demands.

They had demanded 18 per cent hike in stipend. The other demands include abolition of provision to work in rural areas and payment of Rs 10,000 to JUDA, which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced.

JUDA president Dr Arvind Mina said, “We called off strike and resumed duty considering the situation in pandemic, as state capital is reporting 1,400-1,500 corona patients daily.”