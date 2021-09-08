Bhopal: Junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh go on strike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when the state is in the grip of dengue, the junior doctors have struck work leaving the patients to the mercy of god on Wednesday.

They have been demanding to revoke the registration cancellation process of some post bearers of Junior Doctors’ Association of Madhya Pradesh.

Nearly 3000 junior doctors of all six medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh struck work, barring emergency and OPD duties. They said the protest would continue until the government fulfilled their demands.

In a press note issued to the media, Junior doctors said that they had gone on strike in support of their demands, a few months back. Following the high court’s instructions, they called off their strike and initiated dialogues with the government.

The government agreed to fulfil JUDA’s demands, they claimed in the press note.

JUDA president, Dr Harish Pathak told journalists that the medical education department had issued show cause notices to all post bearers of JUDA.

“We filed our replies on July 10. While the registration cancellations process of the rest of members was revoked, the department didn’t revoke the registration cancel process of three post bearers of JUDA,” Pathak said, adding that it is being done deliberately by some officers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:53 AM IST