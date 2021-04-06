Bhopal: Junior doctors demand 18% hike in stipend

Bhopal: Junior doctors have decided to launch a protest from April 8 for an 18 per cent hike in their stipend. If the government does not fulfil their demand, they will launch a protest during this pandemic time. They have also demanded that the rule of working in the rural areas be abolished. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a grant of Rs 10,000, which has not been paid so far, says JUDA.

JUDA will run a parallel OPD as a mark of protest from April 8 to April 12 as a token protest. If their demands are still not met, the entire JUDA will go in for a major strike in Madhya Pradesh.

Warning by JUDA

“If the government doesn’t consider our demands, the JUDA will run parallel OPDs from April 8 to April 12 for fulfilment of its demands. The government should focus on Hamidia Hospital. JUDA doesn’t want any strike at this crucial juncture. But, if the state government doesn’t consider the demand, we’ll have no option left but to go in for a protest,” said Dr Arvind Mina, president, JUDA.

Assurance not met

“The main demand is an 18 per cent hike in stipend and abolition of the mandatory rule for working in the rural areas. Similarly, there are other demands and, if the government doesn’t accept it, the JUDA has decided to go in for a token protest from April 8. Earlier, JUDA was assured by the then dean, Dr Aruna Kumar, that the issue would be settled, but, so far, nothing has been done in this regard,” said Dr Sanchet Saxena, JUDA patron.