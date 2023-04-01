Bhopal: Journalism student, accomplices create ruckus in hostel

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A final year student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCU) created a ruckus after they barged into the hostel premises located in Bisankhedi on Friday.

The students vandalised the doors and windows of the hostel after which the police were called. No arrest has been made in the case.

Official sources said that Mangal, a day scholar at the university, had an argument with one of his juniors named Vaibhav at the college canteen on Friday.

As argument intensified, Vaibhav and his hostel mates thrashed Mangal, who fled the spot. On Friday evening, Mangal returned with several outsiders who were his friends to avenge humiliation. The group created a ruckus inside hostel and vandalised the doors and windows of the hostel.

University registrar Professor (Dr) Avinash Bajpai reached the spot to pacify the matter. He was however, unable to bring the situation under control, after which the police were called. The accused fled the spot before police arrived. Sources at the university said that a committee had been formed to ascertain the reason behind the argument that took place between the duo.