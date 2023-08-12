Bhopal: Jolt To Congress Ex-MLA Couple, Abhay Mishra & Neelam, Returns To BJP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a jolt to Congress, ex-MLA couple Abhay Mishra and Neelam Mishra, hailing from Rewa, joined BJP in Bhopal on Friday evening.

The duo joined the ruling party along with their supporters including district panchayat member Sundariya Adivasi, janpad vice president Mishrilal Tiwari, janpad member Rajendra Singh and others.

For Abhay Mishra and Neelam Mishra it is their ‘Ghar Wapsi’ to BJP. When they were with BJP previously, the duo had represented the Semaria assembly seat earlier.

The couple joined BJP in presence of BJP state president VD Sharma and home minister Dr Narottam Mishra. Notably, ahead of 2018 assembly elections, Mishra and his wife had left BJP over some differences with the local party leaders.