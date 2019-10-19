Bhopal: Jhabua by-election; Congress files complaint of poll code violation against Chouhan

BHOPAL: Congress has made a complaint with the election commission on Saturday that even after end of election campaign in Jhabua by-election, BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan continued poll campaigning through tweeter for BJP candidate. Congress has demanded action against Chouhan stating it violation of model code conduct.

Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia, in his complaint, demanded that a case be registered against Shivraj Singh Chouhan for campaigning after the end of campaign as it is violation of model code of conduct. He also attached the screen shots of tweeter with complaint in which Chouhan is appealing the voters for their votes and support in favour of BJP candidate in Jhabua.