Bhopal: JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 Declared

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Watching movie, listening to pop songs and talking with parents, teachers and friends were stress busters for JEE Mains toppers in the city. The National Testing Agency declared EE Mains Session 1 result on Tuesday. The examinations were held from January 24 to February 1 at 544 centres across 291 cities including 21 foreign cities. Excerpts of what toppers said.

Took evening walk with mom

Ratharv Rathore has topped in the city with 99.96 percentile in first attempt. He got 270 out of 300 marks. His mother is physics professor in JLU and father is a scientist in MPSCT. He studied for 5 hours daily. “I followed what our teachers told us. I took evening walks with mother and talked to friends to burn stress. I used only WhatsApp to exchange study material,” he said. He wants to make a career in computer or data science.

Stopped using social media

Shashwat Jain is second city topper with 99.95 % percentile. It was his first attempt. He spent 6 hours on study. His mother is a wellness coach and father is a senior advisor in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis. “I talked to my parents, friends and teachers whenever I felt stressed,” he said. He stopped using social media when he was in Class 11. He is now preparing for JEE Advance and has interest in electronics or engineering physics.

Took test everyday

Darshit Singh secured third position in the city with 99.93 percentile. He started preparing for JEE after Class 10. He took tests everyday to know his mistakes. “Chemistry was my weak subject to which I gave more time. I did not let my strategy weaken. This helped me to score well. My goal is to get admission in IIT, Mumbai, and do engineering in computer science,” he said.

Reached exam centre on wheel chair

Yashna Badiye is Bhopal’s topper among girls, securing 99.89 percentile. She met with an accident a month before examination and had fractured her right leg. But she didn’t lose hope. “I did it with support of my parents, teachers and friends. I listened to Hindi film songs to burn stress. I am still on wheel chair, recovering,” she said. Her mother is a homemaker and father is an assistant director. She studied for 10 hours daily during exams. She wants to make a career in computer science.

Maths required more revision

Harshit Garg secured 99.93 percentile. His mother is a homemaker and father is a civil engineer. He said mathematics required more revision in comparison to other subjects. He used to listen to pop and party songs and watched movies like Fighter and Stop Gen to burn stress. He uses social media like Instagram, Whatsapp and Telegram. “The result is beyond expectations. Now, I am focusing on JEE Advance preparation. I will opt for computer science,” he said.