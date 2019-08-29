Bhopal: Jaivardhan for enhancing fine for releasing cows on road

BHOPAL: Minister for urban development and housing Jaivardhan Singh, has urged owners of Gaushalas to launch a campaign so that no stray cow is found in the cities.

Interacting with the Gaushalas owners here on Wednesday, the minister said the amount of penalty slammed on the owners of cows, who leave them on road should be enhanced. The accountability of sending cows from roads to Gaushalas and their upkeep should be fixed, he added.

In the first phase, Singh said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with Gaushalas in 12 cities on October 12. They include urban bodies in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Katni, Sagar, Teekamgarh, Panna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda and Aaron. The suggestions given by the owners of Gaushalas will be incorporated in the MoU, he added.

Singh said Gaushalas will be linked to National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and Cleanliness Campaign. The arrangements of marketing of the things produced will also be made.

Animal husbandry minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said the cattle at Gaushalas and the animals owned by their owners should be tagged in different colours. Gaushalas will be given Rs 20 per month per animal on quarterly basis.

Additional chief secretary, Manoj Shrivastava said advisory for the disposal of dead animals in Gaushalas will be released. There will be no commercial charge on electricity in Gaushalas. Solar panels are also under consideration.

Commissioner, urban administration and development, P Narhari, director, town and country planning, Rahul Jain and deputy secretary, urban administration and development, Manish Singh were present.