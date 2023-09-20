Bhopal: Jailed SIMI Activists On Hunger Strike To Put Pressure For Their Demands

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) are sitting on hunger strike in Bhopal Central Jail to press for their demands, said the jail administration on Tuesday.

There are 28 SIMI activists imprisoned in Bhopal Jail and the jail administration said that they did not follow the rules and regulations of the jail. Even at the time of National Anthem, they never stand in respect. The activists are demanding mass Namaz though at present there is no restriction on offering Namaz but restriction on mass Namaz.

They also wanted the ‘round cap’, in place of ‘jail uniform cap’.

They are demanding to let them meet other members in the jail and wanted that they should not be checked every day. And during the checking, the investigators should not touch their books. They also demand separate newspapers and magazine to read and other facilities.

The jail administration has informed them that they should follow instructions given in the jail manual and they should not violate them. According to jail authorities, the four activists are on hunger strike since September 14 and they only take Dal-soup not the full meal.

The jail doctor is monitoring their health regularly. These activists are mounting pressure on the jail administration to give relaxation in their movement. These people are kept in the high security section of the jail known as ‘Anda (egg) Cell’.