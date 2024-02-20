Bhopal: Jail Inmate Dies A Night Before His Release

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man serving imprisonment at Bhopal central jail, died following health issues on Sunday night, hours before his release the next day, officials said.

As per Bhopal central jail officials, Sonu Valmiki , was sentenced to three imprisonment in a case pertaining to theft at Kolar. The police quoted his brother Ravindra Valmiki saying they resided in the Damkheda area of Kolar. Sonu had studied till Class 10 and used to work as a sanitation worker to make a living. Just before his arrest, he got married to a woman named Laxmi, who hailed from Jaipur.

On Saturday, when Ravindra visited Sonu at the jail, he found his health deteriorating. Sonu told Ravindra that he had been unable to receive treatment at the jail. On Monday morning, Ravindra received a call from the jail officials telling that Sonu died due to health complications.

Ravindra and his family members suspect that Sonu was allegedly assaulted by the jail officials, and following which he died.

Man, accomplice held for assaulting a woman, mother-in-law

A man and one of his female accomplices were arrested on Monday for allegedly barging into a house in Aishbag and assaulting two women.

The police said another accomplice of the accused is on the run.

According to the Aishbag police, the complainant Tarannum, 38, approached the police on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and said that she had rented out one of her houses in Janta quarter to a man named Rimash. She came to know a few days ago that Rimash used to call a woman to the house often and his other friends also used to create a ruckus there.

Following this, Tarannum made Rimash vacate the house. Late on Sunday night, Rimash along with two women reached Tarannum’s house.

When Khalida enquired about them, the trio pushed her and barged into the house. Gulfasha and Rimash flashed a knife and attacked Tarannum, following which she sustained minor injuries. The accused trio left the place while threatening Tarannum and Khalida of dire consequences.

The police sifted through the CCTV footage and swooped down on Rimash as well as Gulfasha. The other accomplice is on the run.