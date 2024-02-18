Bhopal: Theives’ Gang Busted, Valuables Worth Rs 13 Lakh Seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gandhi Nagar police state staff on Sunday busted a 3-membered gang involved in thefts and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 13.50 lakh from them. The police said three accused were lodged at Central Jail here earlier where they formed a gang and planned thefts. According to Gandhi Nagar police station TI Praveen Tripathi, accused are Niyaz Khan (42), Aabid Khan (47) and Raju Khatri (47). The police had been probing two incidents of thefts reported from Gandhi Nagar area on February 11 and 12.

Thieves had broken into three houses there and had made away with booty worth lakhs of rupees. When police sifted through CCTV camera footages, they spotted Niyaz and traced his history. They learnt that Aabid used to visit Niyaz while Niyaz was lodged at Bhopal Central jail. The police nabbed Aabid at his residence in Sehore’s Ashta.

When he was questioned, he told police that Niyaz had shifted to Bengaluru and had arrived in Bhopal by flight. He confessed to stealing from six houses along with Niyaz and another of his friend named Raju Khatri. The three accused did not use mobile phones to evade police action. After receiving leads, the police swooped down on Niyaz and Khatri too. Two stolen bikes, ornaments and cash worth Rs 13.50 lakh were seized from their possession.