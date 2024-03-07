Bhopal: ‘It Was A Thrilling, Memorable Experience’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu feted the three personalities from Madhya Pradesh with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year 2023 in an investiture ceremony organised at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Theatre, TV and film actor Rajeev Verma from Bhopal got the award for acting whereas theatre actor and director Anoop Joshi ‘Bunty’ for Allied Theatre Arts - Lighting in the senior category. Classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali who is daughter and disciple of the legendary Pandit Kumar Gandharva was honoured for her contribution in the field of music. Angavastram and cash amount of Rs 1 lakh were also given to the award winners.

74-year-old Verma told Free Press over phone that it was a thrilling experience to take the award in the presence of a galaxy of eminent personalities including artistes across the country.

“ It was an memorable experience of my life to get the highest award in the field of art and culture from the president at Darbar Hall.And I would like to thank all my gurus, friends, family members and media persons for their immense support,” Joshi said

Besides, noted art critic Vinay Upadhyay from Bhopal conducted the prestigious event which was appreciated by all renowned guests a lot especially his good command over Hindi. “I am feeling honoured to conduct such a prestigious event for the first time,” Upadhyay said, adding “ It is a unique experience of my life.”