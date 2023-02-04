Bhopal: ISAR demands IVF treatment under PMJAY cover

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) has said that union government should include Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the health insurance scheme. Doctors interacted with media on the subject here on Saturday.

The scheme provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to poor and vulnerable families under Ayushman Yojana.

ISAR president Dr Nandita Palshetkar, an IVF specialist, said, “ “As there is delay in marriages, it is affecting child birth. Change in life style like over nourishment and undernourishment are also affecting child birth. So, if couple is having problems, they should go for IVF technique for the baby. We are promoting it in interest of public.”

Seek permission

Doctors have sought permission from union government for stem cell treatment for IVF babies in India. Currently, permission is only for research but not for practical purposes in India, doctors added.

