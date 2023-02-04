Khelo India 2022: Basketball competitions conclude in Indore, MP girls win Bronze

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh girls won the bronze medal by defeating Tamil Nadu 71-55 under the aegis of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in Indore on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh’s Gunvi Agarwal top-scored with 20 points while Khushi Pal Singh and Ananya Maheshwari contributed 16 points each. Mona Goswami also scored 12 points.

Rajasthan wins gold in men's category, Punjab clinch women’s title

Rajasthan boys won gold in basketball. The Rajasthan team defeated Tamil Nadu by 90-85. Similarly, Punjab won the women's title. Punjab girls beat Chhattisgarh by 73-56.

However, Madhya Pradesh lost in the boys' bronze medal match. MP was defeated by Chandigarh by a margin of 107-67. Sourav Dehran scored maximum 20 points for MP but he could not prevent his team from a big defeat. Deepak scored 34 and Vaibhav Saini scored 29 points for Chandigarh.

