Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Sharda Nand Tiwari, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and a member of the India Under-21 hockey team, has immense experience of playing at the international level. He has played in prestigious global events like Junior World Cup and Johor Cup. Sharda, who reached Gwalior to play Khelo India Youth Games for the fifth time, described Khelo India as a platform that gives new players a feel like the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Sharda, who represented the country in the Junior World Cup held in Bhubaneswar last year, will make his fifth appearance at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh. He brings quality and experience to this grassroots level event. There are many players like Sharda, who have reached Madhya Pradesh for Khelo India for the fifth time and the presence of such players not only adds to the beauty of the event, but new players get to learn a lot from their presence.

Sharda, who is serving the Indian team as a defender, said, “It is a very good platform. This is especially a good thing for beginners as it gives them the feel of international events. They get to know how events like Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games are conducted. Also new players get to know what kind of talents are there in the country and how to mingle with them.”

Sharda said that being a senior player, he takes care that new players (even from other states) do not face any kind of problem and also helps those players who come for tips.

Sharda, a product of SAI Sports Hostel, Lucknow, said, “Players from most of the states know each other. We mix well with each other. This is also a specialty of Khelo India. Here players from different states come to one place and meet each other and share their experiences. We are serious on the field but outside the field we are all friends.”

There are many good hockey players in Uttar Pradesh (UP). UP has always given good international players to the national team. The UP team has always performed well in Khelo India. In 2018, the UP team did not finish as desired as they were defeated in the semi-finals. In Pune the team reached the semi-finals for the second time but they only struck Gold in Guwahati and then in the last edition of the games they had to settle for a Silver.

