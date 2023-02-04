Khelo India 2022: Madhya Pradesh tops table with 24 medals

e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra on second position with 39 medals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh won 13 medals on the fifth day of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022, on Friday. With these medals, MP tops the table with 24 medals  14 gold, 7 silver and 3bronze.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh won five gold, two silver and four bronze medals. Nitin Verma of MP won a gold medal in Kayaking single (K1) 200 meters race event. In athletics that began here at Tatya Tope Stadium, MP won two gold, three silver and one bronze medals. Dev Meena of MP won gold in Polevault. Similarly, MP athlete Himanshu Mishra won gold in javelin throw.

Meena creates nat’l youth pole vault record

Dev Meena of MP created a new national youth record in pole vault with a 4.91-meter jump. MP athletes added 6 medals –2 gold, 3 silver, and one bronze.

Kayaking and canoeing

Kayaking and canoeing competitions concluded on Friday here at MP State Water Sports Academy. MP finished first in the men's category and second in the women's category in the overall Kayaking and Canoeing events.MP won a total of 12 medals--, seven gold, four silver and one bronze, which is the highest number of medals won by MP in any sport so far.

Volleyball

Volleyball matches also concluded on Friday here at Sports Authority of India, Bhopal Center, with West Bengal winning the gold medal. Tamil Nadu won silver while bronze went to Haryana in the women's category. In men's basketball, Haryana won gold medal whereas Gujarat won silver, and Uttar Pradesh bagged bronze.

article-image

