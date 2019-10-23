Bhopal: International White Cane Day; ‘White Cane is the symbol of freedom, independence and confidence’

BHOPAL: Amway in association with its NGO partner Arushi organised a distribution and demonstration session on the use of white canes, to the visually impaired students on Wednesday.

The event was organsied to mark International White Cane Day to educate the visually impaired students on the right way to use the white cane for an unhindered and safe mobility.

Vijay Golani, Vice President West, Amway India said, “Our objective of hosting the day is not just to celebrate the remarkable achievements of visually impaired people but also to raise awareness towards the challenges they face. I am impressed with the excellent performance by all the participants of today’s event.”

Dr. Rohit Trivedi, volunteer at Arushi, said, “White Cane is the symbol of freedom, independence and confidence of the visually impaired. Hence, it is important to educate them on the effective use of white cane at an early stage of their lives.”

The occasion was graced by Jitendra Raje, IAS, Executive Director, Environmental Planning and Coordination Organsation (EPCO) along with, Jignesh Mehta, Regional Manager Corporate Communications and CSR- West, Amway India and Amway direct sellers who presented white canes to the beneficiaries to mark this special event.