Bhopal: Internal bickerings among state leaders anger BJP central think-tank

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central leadership is angry with the international squabbling in the state Bharatiya Janata Party.

The central leadership may soon hold a meeting with the senior leaders of the state unit to prevent party men from issuing statements against each other.

The information about wrangling among the ministers from Sagar, issuing of statement against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and factionalism in the party reached the central leadership.

According to sources, the national organisational general secretary BL Santosh sought feedback on all the issues.

Sources further said the central organisation might hold a meeting with the state unit of the party over the ensuing election in the state.

The core group of the party was set up to maintain a cordial relationship among its leaders, but the infighting in the party before the election has come to light. So, BL Santosh may be present at the next meeting of the core group.

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah may give a trumpet call for the election in the first week of the next month.

The central leadership of the party will plunge into action in the poll-bound states. So, the party leaders may be given election-related responsibilities next month.