Bhopal: Interior designers organise 5th installation ceremony, new committee formed

BHOPAL: Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) organised the fifth installation ceremony at Hotel Jehan Numa Palace in the city on Saturday.

The members of the new managing committee included interior designer Ravisha Merchant - chairperson (2021-23), architects Ankush Pathe - secretary, Manish Gupta - treasurer, Rishi Sahu - chairperson elect.

Manoj Choubey, the immediate past chairperson, architects Kamalroop Singh Mann, Mayuri Saxena, Akshay Selukar have been appointed as the managing committee members.

Chetan Patel, Jitu Motwani, Rakesh Jain have been included from the trade fraternity. The new executive committee member for 2021-23 will work under Merchant.

The recently elected president of IIID architect Tanuja BK was the chief guest. Tanuja discussed change in trends, living habits, use of home as workplace during Covid era, which made people realise the importance of utility and open space in houses.

She said building a house is a life-long decision and that is why people have begun to consult architects and interior designers even for small-scale construction. The programme ended with a cultural programme presented by artists of Dhrupad Kendra.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 08:52 PM IST