Bhopal: Inspector files harassment complaint against Jabalpur SP

A woman police inspector has filed a complaint against the Jabalpur police superintendent over sexual harassment.

The compliant was filed to the Madhya Pradesh human rights commission, officials said.

The commission has given four weeks to the director-general of police (DGP) to put a reply in front of the commission.

Sources informed that the police inspector has raised serious allegations against SP Siddharth Bahuguna. It is claimed that the SP is harassing her which is leading to mental stress. The SP is also violating the human rights of the inspector.

The commission has registered the complaint sent by the inspector. The commission has asked the DGP to institute an enquiry, which should be done by no less than the officer ranking ADG or inspector general of police.

It has also asked to submit the report before the commission on or before April 26, 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:53 AM IST