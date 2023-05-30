Bhopal: Infighting in BJP sending wrong message to workers

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State in-charge of the BJP Muralidhar Rao said at a meeting with the members of the party’s core group on Monday that the party leaders issuing statements against each was sending a wrong message to the party workers.

In-fighting among the state BJP leaders has come to light in the past few days.

National general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke about the shortcomings in the organisation.

He also put up a question mark on the style of working of the in-charge ministers and district unit presidents.

Member of Parliament from Guna, KP Yadav, recently made a statement against Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Apart from that, the in-fighting among the party leaders in Sagar has also come to light.

It was also discussed in the meeting that the BJP leaders should remain united to fight the Congress.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke about the joint visit by party leaders at different places. He said all leaders should jointly visit various districts.

Party’s state unit president VD Sharma raised the issue of interacting with the party workers. During the booth conferences, it had come to light that the party workers are still enthusiastic, Sharma said, adding that the leaders should focus on interaction with party men during their visits.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the party leaders should focus on the schemes by the Centre and the state government.

Both the Centre and the state government have done a lot of work which should be taken to the people, he said, adding that the party workers and leaders are the best medium for it.

Chouhan said that the leaders should create an atmosphere about the amount of money to be transferred to women’s accounts from June 10 under Ladli Lakshmi scheme.

The party workers should keep in touch with those women who will get the benefits of the scheme, Chouhan said.

The meeting also discussed the events to be held on completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office.

Dheeraj Pateria returns to BJP

Former president of the state unit Janata Yuva Morcha Dheeraj Paterial has returned to the BJP. He rebelled against the party and contested the assembly election as an independent in 2018. Afterwards, he was expelled from the party. He returned to the party in the presence of Chief Minister Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders.