Bhopal: Indore bags 20 new MBA colleges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) has started tightening its noose on new colleges starting MBA (Masters of Business Administration) courses. The AICTE has approved 40 new MBA colleges in Madhya Pradesh for the new academic session (2022-23), officials of the AICTE said.

The chairman of AICTE, Prof Anil Sahasrabuddhe has said that scrutiny of colleges conducting MBA courses will be done to ensure quality. Affiliation of colleges failing in it will be withdrawn.

Sahasrabuddhe hinted that seats of colleges starting MBA courses from the new session will be limited to ensure quality of the course.

The AICTE has approved 40 new colleges for the 2022-23 session. Highest numbers of MBA colleges (20) have been approved in Indore. Over a dozen colleges offering MBA will be starting in Bhopal whereas remaining colleges have been approved in Jabalpur, Dewas and Gwalior.

“These new colleges have asked permission for 180-300 seats for intake of students. With new colleges in operation, numbers of seats in management courses in Madhya Pradesh will reach over 36,000,” said another official of the higher education department.

Sources in the AICTE said that new colleges would not be allowed more than 60 seats in the beginning. Increase in number of seats will be done only after ensuring quality check.

Even in the previous academic session, over 40 new colleges were given permission to start MBA courses, after which number of MBA colleges had reached over 211.

Officials of the higher education department also believe that restricting number of seats would help in quality education during the course.