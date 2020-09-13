Bhopal: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya to organise Hindi Fortnight 2020

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, has decided to organise Official Language Hindi Fortnight 2020 from Monday.

Various programs are being organised under Hindi Pakhwada with the aim of maintaining the enthusiasm of the development of the official language Hindi and the continuity in the Hindi work of the staff.

PK Mishra, director of IGRMS will inaugurate the event and read the message of home minister, government of India, on Monday at 3pm on Google Meet.

Essay writing (on the topic of importance of Indian language and culture in the changing scenario), translation, noting and typing, quiz, (based on Rajbhasha compliance) award distribution and closing ceremony will also be organised during the Hindi fortnight.