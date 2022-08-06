Bhopal: India has to live not only for its own welfare but also of world, says Bhagwat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Saturday India has to live for the welfare of the world, not for its self-interest.

The RSS chief was addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Vishwa Sangh Shiksha Varg’ here.

He said, “Purpose of the existence of our country is to give religion to the world. Our nation was born out of the tenacity of the sages who wished for the welfare of the world. Swami Vivekananda said that India has to live not for its selfishness, but for the world. It is the responsibility of the Hindus living abroad to give the goodness of Indian culture to the people there.”

Bhagwat said Maharishi Aurobindo had said that it was God's wish that Sanatan Dharma should be uplifted and that this was what Vasudev had told him in the jail. The pre-condition for the rise of Sanatan Dharma was the uplifting of Hindu Rashtra i.e. Hindustan. When Maharishi Aurobindo said this, no one knew that the Sangh was about to be established and the swayamsevaks would go to different countries and work there for the expansion of Hindu culture.

He said Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was looking after the responsibility of organising the Congress session held in Nagpur five years before the establishment of the Sangh. Mahatma Gandhi was presiding over the session. Then Dr Hedgewar made two proposals – one, a ban on cow slaughter and two, the Congress should declare the complete Independence of India as its goal. In that it should also be declared that Independent India would free the countries of the world from the clutches of capitalism. The view of Dr Hedgewar was broad.

He said inspired by the Hindu swayamsevak, people of many countries had started making efforts to awaken their society.

Vice-chancellor of Sanchi University Dr Neerja Gupta, presided over the program.

She said, “We Indians spread our culture like a banyan tree. Wherever we live we do not leave our roots.”

