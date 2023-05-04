Bhopal: Increased screen time leads to mental, physical disorders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Using mobile phones, laptops, and computers is taking a toll on physical and mental health of many people, especially those who are between 20 to 40 years of age. It is causing psychological and neurological problems like insomnia, lack of focus, decreased attention span, lack of quality sleep, migraine, trigeminal neuralgia, abnormal facial movements and cervical spondylosis.

Spiritual and motivational videos lead to addiction among many people. In many cases, watching these videos becomes the reason for physical, mental, emotional disturbances. The neurologists said 40 per cent of the cases pertaining to cervical spondylosis are because of excessive phone usage and other digital devices.

City’s psychiatrists receive 100 cases of mental problems in a month that are due to excessive screen time. Children between too are affected by it.

Increased screen time common reason of neurological problems

Dr ID Chaurasia, a professor and senior neurosurgeon at Gandhi Medical College, said, "Rise in screen time is causing neurological problems. The most common are unexplained headaches, cervical spondylosis and trigeminal neuralgia. Among 10 cervical cases that we receive in a day, around 4 are caused by excessive usage of mobile phones and laptops."

Excessive screen time impacts mental cycle, sleep

Dr Satyakant Trivedi, a psychiatrist, said increased screen time is an issue for every age group. It is causing insomnia, decreased focus, decreased attention span, behavioural issues, problems with sleep, lack of quality sleep. It is also costing people their personal relationships, like fighting among family members.

