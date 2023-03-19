Bhopal: In-laws booked for setting woman on fire over property

Pixabay/Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Berasia police have registered a case of attempt-to-murder against three of a family for allegedly setting a woman on fire over property dispute in Berasia, the police said. The condition of the woman is stated to be critical.

The incident took place in the Keetkhedi village of Berasia on Friday, the police added.

Berasia police officials said that the woman who sustained major burns in the incident has been identified as Sonam Yadav (30). She used to reside along with her husband Deshram Yadav in Keetkhedi village. The duo had a long standing property dispute with Deshram’s father, Deshraj and his brothers Neeraj and Chain Singh.

Two days ago, Deshram had stepped out of work, after which his father and two uncles came to his house. They landed into an argument with Sonam. As the argument intensified, the trio allegedly doused kerosene on Sonam and set her on fire. On hearing Sonam’s screams, the neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued her. She was taken to Hamidia hospital for treatment, where her condition is said to be critical. The police were informed, who have registered an attempt-to-murder case against the trio. No arrest has been made so far.

Read Also Bhopal: Teacher loses Rs 44k to man posing as army personnel