Bhopal: Teacher loses Rs 44k to man posing as army personnel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police have registered a case of fraud against an unidentified man for duping a woman of Rs 44,000 in Ayodhya Nagar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in April 2022 and the woman had reported the matter to cyber crime cell, which has passed on the case to Ayodhya Nagar police for probe.

Kamla Nagar police station in-charge, Neelesh Awasthi said that the complainant, Kavita Shrivastava, a resident of Bhawani Shankar apartment of Ayodhya Nagar, offers online courses for admission into National Institute of Design (NID).

She added that she received a call from an unknown number on May 8, 2022, where the person on the other side of the phone identified himself as Army personnel. He told her that his wife also desires to pursue a course under her guidance.

Shrivastava agreed, after which the man told Shrivastava to download an application on her phone for facilitating online transaction with her. Shrivastava did the same and clicked on a link as directed by the man, after which the man sent her Rs 1 through the application. Sometime after this, Rs 44,000 were debited from Shrivastava’s bank account.

When Shrivastava tried contacting the man again, she found his number switched off. Thereafter Shrivastava approached the cyber cell and lodged a complaint against him.