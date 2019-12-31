Bhopal: In 2020 BMC resolves to work on parks, conservation of lakes & public participation

BHOPAL: BMC has come up with a new year’s resolution for Bhopal in that in 2020 it aims to focus not only on adding greenery to the city of lakes but also to involve residents in its initiatives.

Bhopal has over 100 parks which fall under various agencies including BMC, Capital Project Administration (CPA) and of the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA).

However, BMC now plans to develop 10 new special parks. It aims to develop these special parks as new attractions for visitors and the residents.

BMC will also hold talks with the residents and involve them in the sanitation drive.

Swacchta sarveskshan is underway and role of the residents is a vital point for it, and for that the officials of the civic body will organise the events “Jan Samvaad”.

BMC will undertake special drive in which it will include locals to improve the shape of lakes, that are lifeline of the state capital.

Upper Lake and Lower Lake have been in focus for most of the initiatives but this year the civic body also plans to clean and conserve the lakes that are by and large neglected.

Under this lakes in old Bhopal, Munshi Hussain Khan Lake, Lendiya Lake, Siddique Hassan Khan Lake, Motia Lake And Shahpura Lake will be on the BMC’s priority list this year.

Focus on devpt & outreach: Vijay Dutta, BMC commissioner said, “Apart from the development and outreach work- the civic body is also mulling a proposal to introduce some new taxes this year.”