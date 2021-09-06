Bhopal: ‘Implementing new education policy in universities will be challenging’

Bhopal: State higher education department principal secretary Anupam Rajan said that successful implementation of National Education Policy depends on how we take it forward. It will be challenging to implement National Education Policy in all the universities. Rajan was addressing a workshop on Monday, which was organised by Private Universities Regulatory Commission regarding implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in 39 private universities of the state.

Anupam Rajan said a task force has been formed headed by higher education minister Mohan Yadav to implement the education policy in the state.

After consultation with subject experts and vice chancellors of various universities, efforts have been made to implement the resolutions of National Education Policy holistically. Nodal officers have been made in every college.

At the workshop, there was special discussion on choice based credit system, academic structure, nature, credit transfer and management in the policy.

President of Madhya Pradesh Private University Prof Bharat Sharan Singh, Secretary KP Sahu, Member (Academic) Pradeep Srivastava, Member (Administrative) Vishwas Chauhan and Chief Executive Officer, MP Private University Regulatory Commission, AS Yadav, were present.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:28 PM IST