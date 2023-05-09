Bhopal: Immunity reset after Covid, diseases spreading faster in kids, say medical experts

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hepatitis, measles, herpes and other diseases are on rise in children in the state. Microbiologists and doctors said diseases were spreading faster and on a large scale in children as their immunity had been reset after Covid-19.

Hepatitis A and E are specific to certain villages or regions while B is present throughout the year and D is usually from a parent or from a blood transfusion. Last year, following the Delta wave, the cases were reported from all over the state, defying usual histories.

A team of medical experts from Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar, had examined 475 Covid-positive children and found that about 8 per cent of them suffered from Covid Acquired Hepatitis (CAH).

The sporadic reports from various parts of India emerged in the last two years. This is the first systematic investigation to quantify the scale of the syndrome in the country.

Microbiologist at Bundelkhand Medical College Dr Sumit Rawat said, "We observed a peculiar rise in hepatitis cases. Usually, cases rise in beginning of monsoon. In 2021, we started to see this in April or in summer in once Covid-positive children. Most of them had recovered from Covid.”

Currently, chicken pox (measles) are on rise in children and even five deaths were reported. “Immunity cannot be assessed as it has been reset in such a way that infection rate is very fast. Few days back, a child was born premature with neonatal multi-system inflammatory syndrome due to passing of Covid antibody from mother to baby,” Dr Rawat added.

Former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Immunity has been reduced, no doubt, in children. So, they are suffering from diseases.”

Hepatitis is a condition in which the liver becomes inflamed and damaged, affecting bodily functions. Drinking too much alcohol, the prevalence of toxins in the body, and overuse of certain medications can all lead to hepatitis.

