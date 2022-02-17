Bhopal: Imbibe the valuable teachings of Sant Ravidas

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said Sant Ravidas has shown people a path of love, compassion and mutual tolerance and it is now our duty to imbibe his teachings to protect our culture.

He was addressing a programme organised to mark the 645th†birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas in Sagar on Wednesday. Nath said that when he was chief minister he had promised to attend Sant Ravidas birth anniversary programme in Sagar and he fulfilled it.

Alleging that Indian culture is under attack, the PCC chief said, We have to be very careful in present times, people are attacking Indian culture and using the Constitution for fulfilling their political agenda. It is our responsibility to save and secure our culture, said Nath.

He further called upon the Congress workers and others to join hands to fight against alleged injustice meted out to Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe people. Remembering Dr Hari Singh Gour, the former chief minister demanded Bharat Ratna for his exemplary work in the field of education.

Very few examples are in the world, where the people donated their whole earnings to establish university and among them Dr Gour is a shining star. He also played a key role in shaping the Indian Constitution with Dr Ambedkar, he said addressing the gathering.

Nath also raised fingers at the alleged irregularities in the Sagar smart city project. He said that people should come forward to oppose the wrong doings.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:19 AM IST