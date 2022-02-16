Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann visit Sat Guru Ravidas Dham in Jalandhar on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti

AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP's CM face for Punjab, Bhagwant Mann visited Sat Guru Ravidas Dham in Bootan Mandi, Jalandhar on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

The Prime Minister interacted with the devotees and also participated in the 'Shabad Kirtan' in the temple.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, lieutenant governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday declared a holiday in all government offices on 16 February on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

Feb 16, 2022, Wednesday is marking the celebration of Guru Ravidas Jayanti all across the nation. This year would be the 645th birth anniversary of Ravidas.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 03:52 PM IST