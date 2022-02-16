Watch video: PM Modi takes part in 'Shabad Kirtan' at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham temple in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

PM Modi interacted with the devotees and also participated in the 'Shabad Kirtan' in the temple.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Very special moments at the Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi."

The mystic poet enjoys a nationwide following, especially among a section of the Dalits.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi hailed Guru Ravidas, saying he dedicated his life to eliminating evil practices such as casteism and untouchability. The prime minister had said he would offers prayers for people's welfare at the temple.

PM Modi further said his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:22 AM IST